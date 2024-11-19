Pattabhi swears in as Swachha Andhra Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram was sworn in as the Chairman of Swachha Andhra Corporation in the presence of ministers, MLAs, MLCs and a large gathering of supporters at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattabhi Ram highlighted the necessity of developing a mindset to question and take up social responsibility to the youngsters. He outlined plans to generate electricity and wealth from waste and pledged to secure additional funds from the Union government under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He promised to make Andhra Pradesh the leading State in cleanliness by Gandhi Jayanti in 2025. Reflecting on his political journey, Pattabhi Ram acknowledged the trust placed in him by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and vowed to meet expectations.