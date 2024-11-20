Plan to develop Vijayawada as a Smart City

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath stated that the challenges faced by citizens would be resolved through joint efforts by the Central and State governments.

He, along with West Constituency MP Sujana Chaudhary, held a review meeting with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra and departmental heads at the VMC’s command control room on Tuesday.

Discussions during the meeting focused on Vijayawada’s development and securing Central government funds.

Key projects included plans for a railway underpass, overpass, the BRTS Road to the railway station and bridges from Singh Nagar and Rajarajeswari Peta to Errakattu to ease traffic congestion. The MP highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in urban, suburban and hilly areas under city’s jurisdiction.

He urged all income-generating departments to meet annual revenue targets and stressed the need to develop stadiums to encourage sports. Plans to transform Vijayawada into a smart city were also deliberated.

MLA Sujana Chowdary called for prioritising city development and undertaking beautification projects. The VMC chief affirmed that officials across departments are working collectively to advance city’s growth.

He urged residents to support these efforts by paying taxes such as vacant land and property taxes on time.