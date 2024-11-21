Efforts are underway to regularise APIIC Colony common spaces: MP

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chini) assured residents of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Colony in the fourth division of east constituency, that efforts are underway to regularise the colony’s common spaces. MLA Gadde Rammohan, APIIC Chairman Mantena Ramaraju, and Executive Director Panabaka Rachna joined the MP to inspect the setback issues affecting the Middle-Income Group (MIG), Low-Income Group (LIG), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) sectors.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sivanath praised Rammohan for his efforts to resolve the long-pending issue. Established in 1976, the colony houses 405 families who paid for a 10-acre land parcel. While individual houses were registered, the common areas still needed to be registered, creating challenges for reconstruction.

The MLA explained that the problem arose due to inadequate planning by officials 50 years ago. He highlighted that small businesses and workers from Autonagar built houses on this land, but the unregistered common spaces hinder development. He assured residents of solution, asserting his prior discussions with CM N Chandrababu Naidu.