Pruthvi Toyota inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Pruthvi Toyota, inaugurated its ultramodern showroom at Gollapudi Bypass Road, Vijayawada.

P Kiran Kumar, CEO, Pruthvi Toyota said that this cutting-edge facility offers an unparalleled car-buying experience, featuring sales, service, and spares of the highest quality standards. MP Keshineni Sivanath and others attended.

Pruthvi Toyota’s Chairman Malempati Ramesh Babu, Managing Director Pruthvi Chandra, CEO Kiran Kumar and General Manager Bhanu Srinivas extended a warm invitation to the public to experience the showroom’s exceptional services.

“We’re committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Ramesh Babu. “Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch sales, service, and spares, ensuring our customers receive the best possible assistance “ said, Pruthvi Chandra.