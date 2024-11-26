APCRDA organises e-lottery programme

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) organised an e-lottery programme at its headquarters in Vijayawada on Monday, following the instructions of APCRDA Commissioner Bhaskar Katamneni, to allocate returnable plots to farmers who had given land for the Gannavaram Airport expansion in Krishna district.

Special Deputy Collector (Land Administration) BLA N. Rajkumar said 24 residential and 15 commercial plots, totalling 39 plots, were allotted to 20 farmers who contributed 12.5315 acres of land for the airport project in 2016.

To assist the farmers, Special GIS staff and village surveyors have been appointed to clarify the geographical locations of their allocated plots. As many as nine registration centres established in Amaravati.