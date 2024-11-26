Lokesh’s Praja Darbar flooded with complaints

VIJAYAWADA: In search of solutions for their issues, people in large numbers from various parts across the State have congregated at the residence of IT, Electronics and HRD Minister N Lokesh in Undavalli on Monday, and submitted their representations as part of the Praja Darbar.
Lokesh, who resumed Praja Darbar after a month break, gave a patient ear to all those narrating their cup of woes and assured them of necessary action to resolve their issues. He forwarded the petitions to respective departments for the same.
Regarding some of the cases, the minister took instant measures and instructed the officials to initiate steps to resolve the matter.
Majority of the complaints pertain to objectionable posts on social media for which Lokesh promised to take steps to permanently solve the issues.
Kamireddy Jayasree from Sriramavaram of Eluru district informed Minister Lokesh that her husband Kamireddy Venkata Narasimha Rao, a social media coordinator of the YSRCP, had resorted to posting objectionable comments with the support of the then ruling party is now harassing her as she raised her voice strongly opposing this trend. Lokesh promised to take necessary action after holding a proper inquiry into the whole episode.
Mee-Seva operators made an appeal to Lokesh, urging him to provide them a role in the WhatsApp services launched by the State government recently.
He responded positively, promising necessary steps after studying the matter.