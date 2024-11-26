Lokesh’s Praja Darbar flooded with complaints

VIJAYAWADA: In search of solutions for their issues, people in large numbers from various parts across the State have congregated at the residence of IT, Electronics and HRD Minister N Lokesh in Undavalli on Monday, and submitted their representations as part of the Praja Darbar.

Lokesh, who resumed Praja Darbar after a month break, gave a patient ear to all those narrating their cup of woes and assured them of necessary action to resolve their issues. He forwarded the petitions to respective departments for the same.

Regarding some of the cases, the minister took instant measures and instructed the officials to initiate steps to resolve the matter.

Majority of the complaints pertain to objectionable posts on social media for which Lokesh promised to take steps to permanently solve the issues.