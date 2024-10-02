Over 15L to throng Indrakeeladri for Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: Over 15 lakh devotees are expected to throng the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada during the 10-day Dasara festivities, which will commence on October 3, said Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday.
The festivities will begin on Thursday with traditional rituals such as Ganesh Puja, Snapana Abhishekam and other rituals, and culminate on October 12 with Teppotsavam, the celestial swan boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy in the River Krishna.
Anam said more than 90% of the arrangements for the fete have been completed. Noting that it is the first grand festival since the TDP came to power, he explained that works such as laying carpets in queue lines, electricity works, erecting barricades at Laddu Prasadam counters and other works will be completed on Wednesday. He added that setting up of temporary shelters for devotees was almost completed and landslide mitigation measures had also been taken.
Asserting that they are taking all measures to ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced, the Minister said, “Utmost care has been taken while laying queue lines, providing temporary sheds, showers at bathing ghats, water supply points, tonsuring hall and temporary toilets. Additional staff has been appointed in the kitchen to prepare Laddu Prasadam. Additionally, separate queue lines have been arranged for Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshan ticket holders as well as for VVIPs and VIPs in order to cut down the average darshanam time.”
Further, he said additional staff will be deployed at both entry and exit points in the temple in order to make sure no untoward incidents are reported. Devotees can have darshan from 9 am to 10 pm on the first day, Durga temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao said, adding that the temple will be thrown open for devotees from 4 am to 11 pm. However, on October 9, on occasion of auspicious Moolanakshatram (birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga), where the deity will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi, devotees can have darshan from 2 am to 11 pm.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family members, will also visit the temple on October 9 and present traditional clothes on behalf of the government. The 10-day festivities will conclude with the celestial boat ride of Goddess Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy in the River Krishna on October 12. Only a few people will be allowed on the boat and at Durga ghat.
Ahead of this, NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, along with his wife, and One-Town police inspector Guru Prakash and his family members will offer traditional clothes to the Goddess. “For more than a century, Vijayawada police has been following this tradition of presenting silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga after performing Puja to a tree in the premises of One-town police station. Police carry out a procession called Nagarotsavam which marks the ending of the celebrations. Later, the procession idols will be taken back to One-Town police station and will be handed over to temple authorities on October 13,” the CP said.
In order to reduce traffic congestion, several diversions have been imposed during the festival. Over 12 parking places have been arranged for devotees at various places and traffic restrictions will come into force from October 2 night.
VMC to ensure adequate supply of drinking water
VMC chief HM Dhyanchandra emphasised on the need for better water distribution to devotees visiting the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple during the Dasara festival. Despite setting up 25 drinking water points, he urged officials to take more steps to ensure efficient water distribution
Avatarams
Oct 3 Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi
Oct 4 Sri Gayathri Devi
Oct 5 Sri Annapurna Devi
Oct 6 Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi
Oct 7 Sri Maha Chandi Devi
Oct 8 Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi
Oct 9 Sri Saraswati Devi
Oct 10 Sri Durga Devi
Oct 11 Sri Mahishasura Mardani Devi
Oct 12 Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi
Oct 12 evening Nagarotsavam and Teppotsavam