Over 15L to throng Indrakeeladri for Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: Over 15 lakh devotees are expected to throng the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada during the 10-day Dasara festivities, which will commence on October 3, said Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday.

The festivities will begin on Thursday with traditional rituals such as Ganesh Puja, Snapana Abhishekam and other rituals, and culminate on October 12 with Teppotsavam, the celestial swan boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy in the River Krishna.

Anam said more than 90% of the arrangements for the fete have been completed. Noting that it is the first grand festival since the TDP came to power, he explained that works such as laying carpets in queue lines, electricity works, erecting barricades at Laddu Prasadam counters and other works will be completed on Wednesday. He added that setting up of temporary shelters for devotees was almost completed and landslide mitigation measures had also been taken.

Asserting that they are taking all measures to ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced, the Minister said, “Utmost care has been taken while laying queue lines, providing temporary sheds, showers at bathing ghats, water supply points, tonsuring hall and temporary toilets. Additional staff has been appointed in the kitchen to prepare Laddu Prasadam. Additionally, separate queue lines have been arranged for Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshan ticket holders as well as for VVIPs and VIPs in order to cut down the average darshanam time.”

Further, he said additional staff will be deployed at both entry and exit points in the temple in order to make sure no untoward incidents are reported. Devotees can have darshan from 9 am to 10 pm on the first day, Durga temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao said, adding that the temple will be thrown open for devotees from 4 am to 11 pm. However, on October 9, on occasion of auspicious Moolanakshatram (birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga), where the deity will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi, devotees can have darshan from 2 am to 11 pm.