Vijayawada MP inspects sports development centre

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) affirmed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure across the State to support student development. On Tuesday, he, along with Eastern Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan, inspected the sports development centre and school grounds at Potti Sriramulu High School in Krishna Lanka.

During the visit, both leaders played badminton with local players at the indoor stadium and interacted with children receiving cricket training on the school grounds. They also met with members of the Walkers Associations to discuss improvements to the grounds. Shivnath assured the walkers that he would work towards establishing a walking track at the high school and reviewed the requirements for setting up a cricket sub-centre. Former SAF Chairman Ankam Chaudhary and others were present.