16-day Swachhata Hi Seva promotes cleanliness in Vijayawada in a big way

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) launched a 16-day ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign on September 17 and concluded on October 2, 2024, under Commissioner Dhanachandra HM, at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar.

Aligned with the Swachh Bharat mission, the initiative aimed to promote cleanliness and environmental protection across the city, with active involvement from students, volunteers, and local communities.

The campaign kicked off with tree planting and a large-scale cleanliness drive, collecting 50 tonnes of garbage in Singh Nagar. Over 2,000 students and Self-Help Group (SHG) members participated. Cultural programmes and awareness campaigns motivated public participation.

On September 18, VMC targeted 100 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) in various wards, addressing Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), particularly in flood-affected areas, to restore sanitation.

That day also marked the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive, where 950 participants planted 770 trees. The campaign featured educational events, including essay competitions and visits to the RRR Knowledge Center, where more than 150 students learned about solid waste management.

The initiative ended on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, with Zumba, a Cyclothon, and cultural events at Eat Street. Commissioner Dhanachandra credited the city’s success to public cooperation and emphasised continued efforts.

Medical camps & safety awareness progs held

Medical check-ups and safety awareness programmes were held on September 19 for 3,789 sanitation workers at 40 Urban Primary Health Centres. Public parks were cleaned on September 20, engaging local residents. A flash mob at Trendset Mall on September 21 raised awareness of waste management