Swachh initiative a big success at Vijayawada railway division

VIJAYAWADA: To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary, the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated Swachh Bharat Diwas with a grand event on Wednesday. A large-scale cleanliness drive was organised at Vijayawada Station, focusing on over 20 designated cleanliness targets. Approximately 20 teams, each with 25 members, participated, ensuring the success of this Swachh Bharat initiative.

Railway officials, staff, Bharat Scouts and Guides, students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jack n Jill, NGOs, and other groups took part in the programme. Before the drive, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, alongside branch officers, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Clock Tower, East Main Entrance of the station.

Leading by example, the DRM and his team tackled the challenging task of cleaning the garbage-filled Caltex office near the RMS office, a site neglected for seven years. In just two hours, they cleared the area behind the Bapu Waiting Hall, collecting nearly 500 bags of waste, which were then transported away.

Addressing the media, the DRM credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative for inspiring millions to work toward a cleaner India. He emphasised the importance of Swachhata Pakhwada, launched a decade ago, in achieving environmental and cleanliness goals. Over the past 15 days, 1,000 cleanliness targets were addressed, resulting in the collection of over 5 tonnes of garbage. The DRM urged everyone to dedicate 100 hours annually to the Swachh Bharat Mission and commended the participants for their hard work.