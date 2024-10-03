Vijayawada railway division celebrates 30th anniversary of Ratnachal Express

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR), along with railfans, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the iconic Ratnachal Express, a superfast intercity train on the Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam route. Introduced on October 2, 1994, and named after the picturesque Ratnagiri Hills, home to Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, the Ratnachal Express began as a standard express service (Train No. 17246/17245).

In 1999, it was upgraded to superfast status and renumbered 2718/2717, improving travel times and convenience. In 2006, the train received modern CBC rakes, enhancing safety and performance, with 24 coaches. Initially powered by a Vijayawada-based WAM4 locomotive, it later transitioned to LGD WAP4 and the advanced LGD WAP7, ensuring faster and more reliable service.

The Ratnachal Express, alongside sister trains Pinakini and Satavahana Express, remains a key transport link for commuters, highlighting Indian Railways’ commitment to efficiency and quality service.