Eagle Eye: 1,500 CCTVs, drones to help police in crowd management

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police are leveraging advanced technology to monitor the Dasara festivities from a command control room set up in the Model Guest House.

Using drones and over 1,500 CCTV cameras placed around the temple, ghats, and surrounding areas, they aim to manage crowds and prevent untoward incidents.

For the first time, NTR police are utilising live drones for real-time updates, which play a vital role in crowd control, hazard identification, and managing peak-hour activities.

NTR district Commissioner of Police, SV Rajashekhar Babu, explained that drones provide real-time coverage and situational awareness, allowing law enforcement to respond swiftly and effectively. The drones help monitor large crowds, spot suspicious activities like illegal gatherings, and track traffic congestion.

“We’re using drones to relay information from the command control room to personnel on the ground, enabling quick responses to any issues. It acts like a Hawkeye, ensuring a safer environment,” said the CP.

A dedicated team has been appointed to monitor the drone footage and guide ground staff as needed. Through drone visuals, officers can regulate both traffic and crowds, ensuring smooth proceedings. The commanding officer can issue immediate instructions if anything unusual occurs, allowing for a more controlled and secure environment.