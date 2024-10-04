Ensure flawless arrangements for devotees: VMC chief HM Dhyanchandra

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), led by Commissioner Dhyanchandra HM, has introduced drone-assisted monitoring to enhance sanitation management ahead of the Dasara festival.

The Commissioner directed officials to ensure all necessary facilities are in place for devotees without any lapses.

On Thursday, Dhyanchandra inspected key locations, including Seethamma Vari Padalu, Vinayaka Temple, Ratham Centre, and the Goddess Durga Temple, to oversee the preparations. With a significant increase in devotees expected, he emphasised the importance of constant supervision and instructed staff to remain vigilant, ensuring smooth operations.

Drones will be used to monitor waste management, identifying areas with heavy waste accumulation so sanitation teams can address them promptly.

The commissioner also stressed maintaining temporary facilities like free toilets, cloakrooms, shoe stands, and drinking water stations, ensuring they are well-stocked and functional.

Special focus was placed on keeping Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat, and the bathing ghats clean and safe, providing a comfortable experience for all visitors.