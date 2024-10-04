Kidney transplant programme launched at AIIMS Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Madhabananda Kar announced the successful launch of the institute’s kidney transplant programme.

Within just one month, three live-related kidney transplants were completed.

He expressed deep gratitude to the State government and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for their support, which included essential infrastructure that enabled AIIMS Mangalagiri to operate at full capacity.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday at the AIIMS auditorium, Dr Kar said that the CM has also promised to improve drinking water and electricity facilities, which are crucial for the hospital’s expansion plans.

Head of the Department of Nephrology, Dr Uttara Das, provided more details on the first kidney transplant, which took place on August 30, 2024.

The procedure was performed on 29-year-old Maddela Sri Ram, a medical representative from Vijayawada, who received a kidney from his 46-year-old mother, M Shyamala Devi. A dedicated team of surgeons, urologists, and nephrologists, mentored by Dr V Seenu and Dr A Krishna from AIIMS New Delhi, led the surgery, and Sri Ram is currently recovering well.

In late September, two transplants were performed. Kalyanam Gouri Prasad, from Razole, received a kidney from his 47-year-old mother, K. Durgamma, and software engineer Thrasula Sai Surya Prakash received a kidney from his 51-year-old mother, T Govardhani. Dr Das emphasised that these successful surgeries mark a significant milestone in AIIMS mission to provide affordable healthcare.