Navaratri begins at Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The annual 10-day Dasara festivities commenced with grandeur at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.
On the first day, Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity, was worshipped in the form of ‘Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi’. The priests conducted sacred rituals like ‘Suprabhata Seva’, Snapanabhishekam, ‘Balabhoga Nivedana’, and ‘Nitya Archana’.
Devotees from all over the State began assembling at the Lord Vinayaka temple near Canal Road in the early morning, following a holy dip in the Krishna river. The temple opened for darshan around 9 am. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along with temple officials, inspected the arrangements and interacted with the pilgrims. By 5 pm, over 30,000 devotees had visited, with more expected during the night. Temple authorities anticipated a larger crowd from Friday, as it is considered auspicious. The officials assured that all measures were taken for the convenience of devotees, including feedback collection to further improve facilities.
The temple administration set up a 3 km barricade from Canal Road to the temple, offering water sachets, buttermilk, and milk to pilgrims in queue lines, with support from volunteers. Notable dignitaries, including Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi, MLA Kamineni Srinivas, and MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, took part in the festivities. They were welcomed with temple honors, including Purna Kumbham, Laddu Prasadam, and portraits of Goddess Kanaka Durga.
On the second day, the goddess was adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi, the Veda Maatha, symbolising the mother of Vedas. In this form, Sri Gayatri Devi is depicted with ‘Pancha Mukhi’—five faces representing the five pranas: prana, apana, vyana, udana, and samana. The deity, shining in five colors—pearl, coral, gold, blue, and white—appears with eight arms holding a sword, bow, arrow, and spear. The priests explained that Gayatri Devi blesses those who chant the maha mantra with protection, salvation, and worldly pleasures.
On the other hand, Mumbai businessman Saurabh Gaur offered a diamond-studded crown to Goddess Kanaka Durga. MLA Y Sujana Chowdary and temple officials accompanied him. Another devotee, CR Ramesh, presented diamond ornaments for Lord Surya and Chandra, while Hymavathi and Surya Kumari from East Godavari gifted gold ornaments.
Traffic restrictions imposed
Due to Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada, heavy vehicles travelling from Guntur to Visakhapatnam are restricted from passing through Vijayawada, announced Guntur SP Sathish Kumar. Traffic diversions will be in effect from Thursday until the end of Navaratri. Vehicles will be rerouted via Tenali, Kolluru, Avanigadda, and Hanuman Junction. Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) requested commuters to follow the diversions, while emergency vehicles are allowed on any route