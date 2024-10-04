Navaratri begins at Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The annual 10-day Dasara festivities commenced with grandeur at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.

On the first day, Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity, was worshipped in the form of ‘Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi’. The priests conducted sacred rituals like ‘Suprabhata Seva’, Snapanabhishekam, ‘Balabhoga Nivedana’, and ‘Nitya Archana’.

Devotees from all over the State began assembling at the Lord Vinayaka temple near Canal Road in the early morning, following a holy dip in the Krishna river. The temple opened for darshan around 9 am. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along with temple officials, inspected the arrangements and interacted with the pilgrims. By 5 pm, over 30,000 devotees had visited, with more expected during the night. Temple authorities anticipated a larger crowd from Friday, as it is considered auspicious. The officials assured that all measures were taken for the convenience of devotees, including feedback collection to further improve facilities.

The temple administration set up a 3 km barricade from Canal Road to the temple, offering water sachets, buttermilk, and milk to pilgrims in queue lines, with support from volunteers. Notable dignitaries, including Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi, MLA Kamineni Srinivas, and MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, took part in the festivities. They were welcomed with temple honors, including Purna Kumbham, Laddu Prasadam, and portraits of Goddess Kanaka Durga.