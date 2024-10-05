On day 2 of Navaratri, over 60,000 pilgrims visit Kanaka Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: More than 60,000 pilgrims visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on the second day of Dasara festivities on Friday. The presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, was adorned in the avatar of Sri Gayatri Devi, and the temple generated revenue of `40 lakh through the sale of darshan tickets and Laddu prasadam.
According to temple officials, over 45,000 devotees visited by 5 pm, with significant footfall continuing into the night. The presiding deity, decorated in red and green sarees, was depicted sitting on a lotus with ‘Pancha Mukhi’ (five faces), symbolising the five pranas, prana, apana, vyana, udana, and samana, and the five elements: earth, water, air, fire, and sky. Temple head priest Shankar Shandilya explained that Goddess Gayatri Devi is revered as the Veda Mata, the mother of all Vedas, and is armed with a sword, bow and arrow, and spear.
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and District Collector G Srijana instructed police officers and temple staff to ensure smooth darshan for the public. On the first day of Dasara festivities, over 50,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in the avatar of Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi.
NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Raja Sekhara Babu monitored the proceedings alongside temple board members to ensure no inconvenience to pilgrims.
He highlighted the use of a special portal for VVIPs and VIPs to book their tickets in advance, stating he personally booked a darshan ticket to set an example. “We are rectifying all lapses brought to our notice. VVIPs and VIPs must utilise the time slots arranged for them to prevent inconvenience to the general public,” he stated.
Volunteers from local NGOs and the Police Seva Dal actively participated in festival duties, assisting senior citizens and differently-abled persons in having their darshan.
Goddess to adorn Annapurna Devi avatar
On the third day of Dasara, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Annapurna Devi, holding a feeding bowl and spatula, with Lord Shiva urging her for food at her doorstep. As the presiding deity of ‘anna’ (food), Sri Annapurna Devi blesses devotees with sustenance. This attire conveys the message that even Lord Shiva sought her food to overcome hunger, symbolising a quest for knowledge. Devotees praise her for quenching their hunger for knowledge with the chant: “Jnana vairagya siddhartham bhiksham dehi cha Parvati”—merciful goddess, grant me food for knowledge and renunciation. Various poojas and offerings are made as Naivedyam to the goddess.