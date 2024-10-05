On day 2 of Navaratri, over 60,000 pilgrims visit Kanaka Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: More than 60,000 pilgrims visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on the second day of Dasara festivities on Friday. The presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, was adorned in the avatar of Sri Gayatri Devi, and the temple generated revenue of `40 lakh through the sale of darshan tickets and Laddu prasadam.

According to temple officials, over 45,000 devotees visited by 5 pm, with significant footfall continuing into the night. The presiding deity, decorated in red and green sarees, was depicted sitting on a lotus with ‘Pancha Mukhi’ (five faces), symbolising the five pranas, prana, apana, vyana, udana, and samana, and the five elements: earth, water, air, fire, and sky. Temple head priest Shankar Shandilya explained that Goddess Gayatri Devi is revered as the Veda Mata, the mother of all Vedas, and is armed with a sword, bow and arrow, and spear.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and District Collector G Srijana instructed police officers and temple staff to ensure smooth darshan for the public. On the first day of Dasara festivities, over 50,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in the avatar of Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi.

NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Raja Sekhara Babu monitored the proceedings alongside temple board members to ensure no inconvenience to pilgrims.