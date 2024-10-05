Vijayawada cops promote Cyber Citizen App during Navaratri fete

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Raja Sekhara Babu announced that 15 lakh devotees are expected to visit Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam during the ten-day Dasara festivities. Seizing the opportunity, he promoted the ‘Cyber Citizen’ mobile app to raise awareness about cybercrime.

Upon taking charge as District Commissioner, Babu convened a review meeting on cybercrimes and developed the innovative mobile application to educate users about common cybercrime methods.

The app features various preloaded videos illustrating the modus operandi of cybercrimes and offering advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.

As part of the campaign, Vijayawada cybercrime police, along with volunteers, are engaging with temple visitors to explain the app’s features and assist them in downloading it.

The police have set up 180 boards and distributed pamphlets around the temple. “We aim to have at least 2 lakh devotees, especially youngsters, download the app to raise awareness among their families,” said the Commissioner.

The app, launched in July, saw one lakh downloads by September 30. “We expect 20,000 more downloads during the festival,” Raja Sekhara Babu added.