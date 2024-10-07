1Lakh devotees throng Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, was beautifully adorned in the form of Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi on the fourth day of the Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), atop Indrakeeladri. On Sunday, more than 1 lakh devotees visited the temple to receive blessings from the deity.

According to temple officials, around 70,000 devotees flocked to the temple from 6 am to 6 pm, contributing to a revenue of Rs 70 lakh through the sale of darshan tickets, laddu prasadams, special rituals, and calendars. The statistics revealed that 10,000 devotees purchased Rs 500 darshan tickets, while 12,000 opted for Rs 300 tickets, and Rs 15,000 bought Rs 100 tickets. The temple opened its doors at 6 am, following traditional rituals performed by priests in the sanctum. Devotees formed long queues outside the Lord Vinayaka temple near Canal Road from the early hours, with a significant surge in attendance noted until 2 pm. The influx of devotees continued during the night, particularly between 8 pm and 11 pm.

In her avatar as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi, the presiding deity was depicted sitting in the lap of Lord Shiva, flanked by Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi and Sri Saraswati Devi, who held ‘Vinjamarams’ (fans) to serve her, as described in the Lalita Sahasranama Stotram. The name Lalitha Tripura Sundari translates to the “most beautiful girl in the three worlds.”