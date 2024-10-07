1Lakh devotees throng Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, was beautifully adorned in the form of Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi on the fourth day of the Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), atop Indrakeeladri. On Sunday, more than 1 lakh devotees visited the temple to receive blessings from the deity.
According to temple officials, around 70,000 devotees flocked to the temple from 6 am to 6 pm, contributing to a revenue of Rs 70 lakh through the sale of darshan tickets, laddu prasadams, special rituals, and calendars. The statistics revealed that 10,000 devotees purchased Rs 500 darshan tickets, while 12,000 opted for Rs 300 tickets, and Rs 15,000 bought Rs 100 tickets. The temple opened its doors at 6 am, following traditional rituals performed by priests in the sanctum. Devotees formed long queues outside the Lord Vinayaka temple near Canal Road from the early hours, with a significant surge in attendance noted until 2 pm. The influx of devotees continued during the night, particularly between 8 pm and 11 pm.
In her avatar as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi, the presiding deity was depicted sitting in the lap of Lord Shiva, flanked by Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi and Sri Saraswati Devi, who held ‘Vinjamarams’ (fans) to serve her, as described in the Lalita Sahasranama Stotram. The name Lalitha Tripura Sundari translates to the “most beautiful girl in the three worlds.”
She embodies peace and knowledge and is known to bestow wealth upon her devotees. The temple’s head priest, Shankar Shandilya, explained, “Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi represents the second form of ‘Tripura thrayam’ and is the ultimate, primordial Shakti, existing before Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Adorned in golden hues and holding a lotus, the Goddess is the light of manifestation, and special prayers to her in this attire can bless devotees with abundant knowledge.”
On Sunday evening, Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited the temple and participated in the Nava Harathulu ritual at Durga Ghat. He also enjoyed dance performances at Durga Kalapeetham, inspected arrangements, and engaged with devotees about the festival’s proceedings. The Minister instructed officials to provide battery-operated cars to assist senior citizens and differently-abled from Om turning point to the Raja Gopuram point.
For the fifth day, the Goddess Sri Maha Chandi appeared as the Trishakti Swarupini of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. Known for her power, Maha Chandi is revered for her ability to vanquish evil and restore balance in the world.
Praying to Sri Maha Chandi is said to be equivalent to praying to all the gods, as she blesses devotees with education, fame, and wealth. Depicted riding a lion and wielding various weapons, she symbolises a fierce and protective nature.