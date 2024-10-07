Free medical camp held to mark Cerebral Palsy Day

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr K Durga Nagaraju, emphasised that children with cerebral palsy can potentially learn to walk with appropriate treatment. Speaking at a free medical camp at Anu Hospital in Vijayawada on World Cerebral Palsy Day, he addressed the complexities of the condition, which stems from brain tissue damage and impacts muscle coordination.

Dr Nagaraju said, “Cerebral palsy is not a mental disorder but a physical one. Muscle stiffness and imbalance often hinder a child’s ability to walk.” He stressed the importance of early diagnosis, particularly through MRI scans, to enhance treatment outcomes. He pointed out that if a child does not walk by age two, cerebral palsy may be the cause, resulting in tight and weak muscles that affect movement and balance.

Modern treatments include physiotherapy, and surgery. “Botox injections can relax stiff muscles, especially in children under five, improving their walking ability,” he said. Anu Hospital Chairman Dr G Ramesh praised Dr Nagaraju’s dedication, underscoring the hospital’s commitment.