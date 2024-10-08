Vijayawada: Over 80k devotees offer prayers at Durga temple on Day 5

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the brief spell of rain in the city, devotees in large numbers continued to make a beeline at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

On day five of the Dasara festivities, the Goddess was adorned in the avatar of Sri Maha Chandi Devi. As many as 80,000 people thronged the temple to have darshan of the deity. Officials of Srikalahasti temple also presented traditional clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

According to temple officials, as many as 50,000 devotees thronged the temple from 6 am to 6 pm. The temple received a revenue of `60 lakh through sale of darshanam tickets, Laddu Prasadams, special rituals and sale of calendars. Officials said a total of 8,000 devotees purchased `500 darshanam tickets, 10,000 devotees purchased `300 tickets and 13,000 devotees purchased `100 tickets.

The temple was thrown open for devotees around 6 am after the priests performed traditional rituals to the Goddess in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Scores of devotees were seen joining queue lines from Lord Vinayaka temple near Canal Road. Devotees rush was observed from early morning till 2 pm. A sudden spell of rain for around one hour inconvenienced the pilgrims. Yet, the devotees continued to pour in till 11 pm.

NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu monitored the activities from the command control room and instructed officials not to allow other vehicles atop Indrakeeladri. He also urged VVIPs and VIPs to visit the temple only during slots allotted to them.

Meanwhile, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana appointed additional commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan as festival officer as the last four days of the festival are crucial. The special officer will look after arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on the day of Moolanakshatram, and Teppotsavam.