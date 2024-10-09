CM Chandrababu Naidu to present silk robes to Goddess kanakadurga today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife, will present silk robes to Goddess Kanakadurga who appears as Goddess Saraswati on Wednesday coinciding with Moola nakshatra as part of the Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations atop Indrakiladri. After the darshan, Vedic scholars will present Tirthaprasadams to the Chief Minister.

During the presentation of the silk robes by the Chief Minister, three queue lines will be arranged for the darshan of the Goddess. Speaking to the newsmen, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy assured that no devotee would face any inconvenience and that facilities on the hill have been enhanced to accommodate the increasing number of devotees.

He also discussed with Dasara Special Officer Ramachandra Mohan, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana, District Collector Dr G Srujana, NTR Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam EO KS Rama Rao on the arrangements for Moola nakshtra day, considered to be the most auspicious one of the festival.

The Minister stated that 13 departmental authorities are coordinating measures to manage the milling crowd and ensure smooth darshan during the Moola nakshatram. Arrangements have been made to provide refreshments in all five lines for devotees and free Laddu Prasadam will be presented to all devotees. Darshans will commence at three o’clock in the morning and will continue till 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu mentioned that traffic restrictions will be implemented in the city on the Chief Minister’s arrival, managed through a dynamic traffic control system. He clarified that there are no restrictions on the Kanakadurga flyover, but traffic will be completely banned on the flyover at the market.

About 4,500 police officers are on duty, with an additional 1,100 officers assigned to 110 holding teams.

The Minister further informed that 91.27 percent devotees expressed satisfaction about the darshan and facilities during the gathering of opinions from 3,197 devotees through Interactive Voice Response System ( IVRS) and will work hard to achieve 100%.

VMC gears up for Moola Nakshatram rush

Observing that a significant influx of devotees is expected to throng the Kanaka Durga temple on Moola Nakshatram day, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM instructed officials to enhance the arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties. He held a review meeting with officials on Tuesday