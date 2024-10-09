Devotee rush continues at Indrakeeladri on Day 6

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees continued to throng Indrakeeladri on day six of Navaratri, where Goddess Kanaka Durga was adorned in the avatar of Mahalakshmi Devi.

Priests and Vedic scholars performed special pujas. As part of the festivities, a special team from the Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam in Chittoor district presented silk robes to Goddess Durga.

Continuing the annual tradition, Puthalapattu MLA Dr K Murali Mohan said, silk robes are presented to Goddess Mahalakshmi every year during the Navaratri.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad also visited the Kanaka Durga temple. Temple authorities presented Tirtha Prasadams, a portrait of the Goddess to the Minister. On the occasion, he enquired about the facilities provided for devotees in the queue.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao also visited the temple. He was welcomed with temple honours by the authorities. After the darshan, the Vedic scholars offered blessings and Tirtha Prasadams along with a portrait of the Goddess to the DGP.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Rao said the police department is working to facilitate darshan for all devotees and advised those seeking VIP darshans to come at their allotted times.

As crowd is expected to increase on Moola Nakshatram day, the city police have been instructed to maintain law and order.