Vignan organises Dasara festivities

VIJAYAWADA: Students of Vignan University in Vadlamudi, Chebrolu mandal, celebrated Dasara with a grand celebration featuring Dandiya, Bathukamma, and Garba on Wednesday.

Dr Lau Rattaiah, Chairman of Vignan Education Institutions, attended the event as the chief guest. He remarked that the Dandiya and Garba dances performed during Navratri bring new enthusiasm to students, helping them connect with each other. He encouraged students to dance and enjoy time with friends and relatives, which fosters self-confidence and team spirit.

Dr Rattaiah urged students to preserve and continue cultural traditions, and highlighted the importance of girls living peaceful lives, especially during festivals like Bathukamma. The students’ performances were impressive, adding to the festive spirit. Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan, registrar Dr MS Raghunathan, deans, heads of departments, and students were present.