Bhavani devotees throng Durga temple on Day 8

VIJAYAWADA: The eighth day of the Dasara festivities was celebrated with great enthusiasm, drawing over 1 lakh devotees, including many Bhavani worshippers, to the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga. On this day, the Goddess was adorned in the form of Sri Durga Devi, which devotees believe to be her true alankaram.

The celebrations took place atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday, with the NTR district administration and police increasing security measures in anticipation of the crowds expected during the last three days of the festivities.

Reports indicate that over 500 police personnel were deployed on Wednesday in preparation for Moolanakshatram, the auspicious birth star of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga.

Devotees believe that offering special prayers to the Goddess in the attire of Sri Durga Devi during the Dasara festivities will bring them blessings of courage and prosperity.

According to head priest Shankar Shandilya, Goddess Kanaka Durga earned the name Durga after vanquishing the demon Durgasura. He elaborated that Durga Devi is recognised as the first form of Aadi Prakriti Pancha Maha Swaroopas and is revered as the most powerful Goddess, the mother of the universe.

West Constituency MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdhary, also known as Sujana Chowdary, presented traditional garments to the Goddess Durga. In a statement, he noted that temple officials had arranged for an additional queue line to facilitate quicker darshanam for the pilgrims.

He emphasised that Durga Devi is regarded as the supreme power in the Vedas, with Hindus believing she offers protection from evils and alleviates sorrows.

As the festivities continued, preparations were made for the ninth day’s alankaram, where the Goddess Kanaka Durga would be adorned as Sri Mahishasura Mardhini Devi, recognised as the most formidable incarnation of her divine presence.

This form is commemorated for the defeat of the demon Mahisha during Navami, a day known as Mahanavami.

According to legend, Mahishasura, the demon king, defeated Indra and oppressed the heavens, prompting the devatas to seek help from Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma.

In response, a brilliant beam of light emerged from the collective anger of the gods, taking the form of a woman. The devatas were thrilled and bestowed her with the energies of their formidable weapons.