Police launch ‘Varadhi’ to combat crime in Guntur district

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar launched the ‘Varadhi’ awareness programme across the district to foster a crime-free environment. The initiative has already yielded positive results. A middle-aged woman from Eemani village in Duggirala mandal received a fake phone call from individuals posing as CBI officers, who informed her that her daughter was involved in a money laundering case and demanded a large sum of money. The woman alerted the police, who promptly initiated an investigation.

SP Sathish Kumar aims to bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement through this programme. The police are conducting awareness sessions on various issues, including cyber crimes, fake job scams, fraudulent loan applications, and road safety regulations.

Specially designed videos are being displayed to enhance the programme’s impact, engaging participants from schools, colleges, educational institutions, parents, and community members.

The police have also identified sensitive crime-prone areas in the district and tailored awareness initiatives accordingly.

SP Kumar personally conducted a ground-level survey to assess the primary issues in these locations.

Speaking to TNIE, he noted a significant increase in theft and robbery cases in certain areas, prompting focused sensitisation programmes on the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) and other safety precautions.

In addition, the programme addresses public alcohol consumption, property losses, fraudulent job schemes, and cannabis use. SP Kumar described the initiative as a step towards friendly policing, emphasising the importance of regular engagement with the community to instil a sense of security.

The police have increased patrolling, installed CCTV cameras, and improved street lighting in the area. They have also fenced off vacant lands to deter gatherings that could lead to illegal activities. Enhanced night and foot patrols, along with checks at temples, are being conducted to further prevent crime.

To address the concerns of known offenders, the police conducted counselling sessions for both the offenders and their family members within the Guntur East constituency on Sunday.

SP Kumar interacted with these families, encouraging them to dissuade offenders from engaging in illegal activities.