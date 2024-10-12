West Godavari people contribute to CMRF

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of West Godavari district actively supported flood relief efforts, collecting donations amounting to Rs 1,17,75,351. District Collector C Nagarani presented this contribution to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s camp office in Amaravati on Friday.

The Collector briefed the CM on the district’s development and welfare programmes, emphasising initiatives aimed at creating youth employment. During the floods, food supplies worth lakhs were transported to Vijayawada for a week with assistance from voluntary organisations, industrialists, educational institutions, and the public.

CM Naidu praised the Collector for her commendable work and urged her to take a proactive approach to addressing public issues. As a token of appreciation, she presented a handcrafted portrait of the CM. The Collector detailed the contributions, noting that the Bhimavaram BV Raju educational institutions donated the highest amount of Rs 25 lakh, followed by the Association of Private Educational Institutions with Rs 11,76,904, and Revenue Employees with Rs 7,62,039.

Co-operative societies contributed Rs 6,05,053, while organisations, including Swami Vivekananda Seva Samiti and Bhimavaram Hospitals, each donated Rs 5 lakh. Notably, 80-year-old Datla Prakranavathi donated Rs 10,000, with children also contributing their savings.