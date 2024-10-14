Navaratri festivities draw 10 lakh devotees to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The 10-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri concluded on Saturday with a spectacular procession of the idols of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy. The festivities, which commenced on October 3, drew more than 10 lakh devotees from across the country.

On Saturday evening, temple priests performed traditional rituals such as Purnahuti, marking the conclusion of Dasara festivities with Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in the avatar of Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi. Later, NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu and One-Town police offered puja to Goddess Kanaka Durga at One-Town police station premises and took out the Nagarotsavam procession to Durga ghat. Subsequently, the Utsava idols were handed over to the priests who they performed Hamsa Vahana Seva to Lord Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga.

According to temple officials, more than 10 lakh devotees thronged the temple during the festivities. The temple generated a revenue of Rs 5 crore through the sale of darshan tickets, Laddu Prasadams and other rituals. A huge number of Bhavani devotees thronged the temple on Saturday and Sunday for the relinquishment of their deeksha.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the efforts of officials for the smooth conduct of festivities. In a post on X, he said, “The Dasara Mahotsavam at Kanaka Durga temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada was celebrated with grandeur this year, with arrangements in place for a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees. Our festivals are more than just celebrations - they form an integral part of our rich cultural traditions and heritage. It is our responsibility to preserve the sanctity of these traditions while continuously improve facilities for devotees.”