DFI becomes event partner for Amaravati Drone Summit

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has appointed the Drone Federation of India (DFI) as the preferred event and knowledge partner for organising Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 at a cost of Rs 5.54 crore (exclusive of GST). Orders to this effect were issued on Monday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 6, 2024, emphasised the strategic importance of promoting drone technology for problem-solving across departments and directed the AP Drone Corporation (APDC) to take the lead in organising a national-level event.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, in his review meeting, proposed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) should extend technical guidance and support to the Andhra Pradesh government in organising the National Drone Conference.

The Agenda will include the development of diverse applications for drones across sectors such as agriculture, health care, urban planning and law and order as well as research and development, manufacturing, testing and policy creation.

In line with these directions, the APDC has proposed to organise a two-day national level drone conference tentatively named ‘Amaravati Drone Summit 2024’ on October 22 and 23 in Amaravati.