Andhra: Woman cop’s suicide bid raises concern

VIJAYAWADA: A suicide attempt by Constable M Bhavani (WPC 57) from the Machavaram police station has raised concerns within the department.

ACP Central Division K Damodar Rao dismissed claims that abusive language from Inspector CH Prakash led to the incident. He said Bhavani felt embarrassed after being asked to follow the uniform code and report to station duty in front of 30 staff members.

He explained that GGH falls under the jurisdiction of three police stations—Machavaram, Gunadala, and Patamata—and constables are rotated between these posts. However, inspectors sometimes extend women’s postings at such locations for humanitarian reasons.

He confirmed that her condition is stable. He personally visited Sentini Hospital to check on her after the incident.

