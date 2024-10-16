Drone show at Krishna river on October 22

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary for Investment and Infrastructure, S Suresh Kumar, and NTR District Collector, Dr G Srijana, along with officials from various departments, inspected the arrangements for a grand drone show set to take place on the banks of the Krishna River on October 22.

As part of the State’s initiative to establish itself as the drone capital of India, the State government is hosting the Amaravati Drone Summit-2024 on October 22 and 23. The summit’s first day will feature a drone show and cultural programs at the Babburi Grounds of Punnami Ghat.

Suresh and State-level officials, along with Collector Srijana, conducted an on-site review to ensure seamless arrangements. The event will be graced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as well as representatives from Central and State governments.

He directed officials to organise galleries for the drone show, laser light displays, VIP seating, and public viewing areas for cultural performances. Discussions also focused on logistics, including transporting delegates from Mangalagiri CK Convention to the site, parking, and event coordination. Joint Collector Dr Nidhi Meena and others were present.