Ensure jobs for polytechnic, ITI students: Minister N Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh instructed the officials that all students completing ITI and Polytechnic education should secure jobs.

During a review meeting with Skill Development Officers at his residence in Undavalli, Lokesh stated that aligning the curriculum with industry demands is essential to achieve this goal.

He stressed that the skill development department must contribute to the government’s target of creating 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

The government is prioritising various industries: automotive in Anantapur, renewable energy in Kadapa and Kurnool, biofuels in Prakasam, aqua and petrochemicals in the Godavari districts, and IT, pharma, and defense in Uttarandhra.

He noted the growing global demand for blue-collar jobs, citing Japan’s need for 50,000 blue-collar and nursing workers. He also reviewed the Skill Census in Mangalagiri, with 42% completed so far, and instructed officials to finalise it by the end of October to identify gaps before scaling Statewide.