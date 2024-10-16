Government to operationalise 48 sand reaches in Andhra from Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced that 48 sand reaches will be operational from October 16, with sand mining also permitted on patta lands. Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra, confirmed the decision, stating that the District Sand Committee will regulate prices to ensure sand is sold at uniform and approved rates.

To boost sand supply, the Mines Department is seeking cabinet approval to involve private individuals in identifying new sand reaches. Additionally, a special policy promoting the use of robo sand is being developed to address long-term shortages.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure Statewide sand availability from October 16. A toll-free number has been introduced for citizens to report irregularities in sand distribution.