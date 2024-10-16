Government to operationalise 48 sand reaches in Andhra from Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced that 48 sand reaches will be operational from October 16, with sand mining also permitted on patta lands. Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra, confirmed the decision, stating that the District Sand Committee will regulate prices to ensure sand is sold at uniform and approved rates.
To boost sand supply, the Mines Department is seeking cabinet approval to involve private individuals in identifying new sand reaches. Additionally, a special policy promoting the use of robo sand is being developed to address long-term shortages.
Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure Statewide sand availability from October 16. A toll-free number has been introduced for citizens to report irregularities in sand distribution.
Officials are coordinating with boatmen’s associations to improve delivery, while the public can book sand via an online portal and transport it in their own vehicles, paying only for loading and scenery charges.
The Minister stated that these initiatives aim to stabilise prices and improve availability. However, he acknowledged that legal cases in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court have delayed operations in some reaches. He criticised the previous YSRC government for exacerbating the situation through irregularities and pending cases. He emphasised that sand will now be offered at nominal prices.
Principal Secretary for Revenue (Excise), Mining, and Geology, Mukesh Kumar Meena, added that de-siltation points and manual reaches began operations on August 15. Due to riverbank mining restrictions during the rainy season, 43 manual reaches will resume full operations from October 16. Meena estimated that 1.25 crore metric tonnes of sand would meet the State’s needs, with additional semi-mechanised reach permissions expected to bring in another 1.4 crore metric tons by December.
Meena also urged landowners to apply for permits for sand extraction from ‘patta’ lands via the sand management portal.