Amaravati to be ready in next two years claims MAUD minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, P Narayana, outlined the projected timeline for the construction of Amaravati, estimating that it will be completed in phases over the next six months to 2.6 years.
He provided these updates following the 38th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) authority meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. Narayana shared important decisions from the meeting, covering pending projects, construction plans, financial support, and land allocations for Amaravati.
He confirmed that no major design changes have been made to Amaravati’s original plans, except for minor environmental adjustments. He assured that the annuity payments for 1,400 farmers who contributed land for the capital will be cleared within 10 days after verification, and plots will be allocated to them within the same or adjacent villages.
He highlighted the ongoing construction of 3,600 flats for government officials, including 18 towers (stilt + 12 floors) designated for MLAs, MLCs, and IAS officers. While 432 flats are nearly completed, the final stages were halted due to delays in the installation of essential facilities such as sewage treatment plants, drinking water supply, and a clubhouse. However, the CRDA has now approved tenders worth Rs 524 crore, with administrative clearance granted, allowing work to resume shortly.
Narayana mentioned the incomplete G+7 structure for the CRDA office, which was initiated between 2014 and 2019. The authority has allocated Rs 160 crore to complete the building, which will house multiple offices, including the CRDA office and Swachh Andhra. Construction is expected to begin soon, following the completion of the tender process. On financial support, he revealed that discussions with World Bank teams are nearing completion, with the bank set to approve Rs 15,000 crore for the project by November or December. Work is expected to begin after the funds are released.
Regarding roads, the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) constructed 360 km of roads between 2014 and 2019, with many roads still incomplete. New tenders will be called soon, and all road-related tenders are expected to be finalised by December 31. Plans for Kondaveeti Vagu, Pala Vagu, and other projects are being updated to mitigate flood risks, with tenders expected by the end of November.