Amaravati to be ready in next two years claims MAUD minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, P Narayana, outlined the projected timeline for the construction of Amaravati, estimating that it will be completed in phases over the next six months to 2.6 years.

He provided these updates following the 38th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) authority meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. Narayana shared important decisions from the meeting, covering pending projects, construction plans, financial support, and land allocations for Amaravati.

He confirmed that no major design changes have been made to Amaravati’s original plans, except for minor environmental adjustments. He assured that the annuity payments for 1,400 farmers who contributed land for the capital will be cleared within 10 days after verification, and plots will be allocated to them within the same or adjacent villages.