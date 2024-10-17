Five cars damaged in Vijayawada wall collapse

VIJAYAWADA: A portion (nearly 50 metres length) of the boundary wall of Kamala Nehru Women’s Hostel, run by Women and Child Welfare Department located within the Suryaraopet police station limits, collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday. While no casualties or injuries were reported, five cars parked adjacent to the wall were severely damaged.

The hostel, situated opposite the Vijayawada court complex, a busy area frequently visited by thousands escaped a major disaster as the incident occurred during the early morning hours when the area was less crowded.

According to initial reports, the wall had been weakened by continuous rainfall on Tuesday night. It was also constructed without supporting pillars, which may have contributed to the collapse.

Speaking to TNIE, Suryaraopet Inspector Sk Ahmed Ali, confirmed that there were no injuries. “It was a major incident, but fortunately, no one was harmed. Five cars parked near the wall were completely damaged. With the help of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) staff, we have cleared the area and removed the damaged vehicles,” he said.

The Inspector added that identifying the car owners is still underway, as the vicinity is crowded with hospitals, and people often park wherever space is available. Investigations are ongoing to ensure public safety and address any further risks.