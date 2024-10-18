Minister Nadendla Manohar warns unscrupulous traders of action

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar warned of stern action against those selling essential commodities at prices higher than those fixed by the State government.

He conducted an inspection at Patamata Rythu Baazar and Ushodaya Super Market in Guru Nanak Colony on Thursday. He verified the quality and prices of goods being sold.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, as part of price stabilisation, the main intention of the government is to provide quality goods to consumers at prices decided by the government in all Rythu Bazaars and institutional retail shops.

The State government has taken steps to provide rice, pulses, and cooling oil to public at low prices through special counters.

During his inspection, he found discrepancies in the sales and prices at Patamata Rythu Bazaar, and subsequently directed officials to suspend the estate officer. He also expressed dismay over the negligence of the management.