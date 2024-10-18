Rs 1.10-crore KDCC bank building opened in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra inaugurated the new Krishna District Central Cooperative (KDCC) Bank building at Mopidevi village on Thursday. The bank was constructed with a budget of Rs 1.10 crore.

He, along with Avanigadda MLA Buddha Prasad, KDCC chairman and Joint Collector Geethanjali Sharma, highlighted the bank’s long-standing commitment to supporting farmers during the inaugural event.

Ravindra said the bank was founded by freedom fighter Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya in 1915 and now operates around 57 branches across the Krishna, NTR and Eluru, serving 531 societies. He emphasises the bank’s services, including crop, gold and educational loans, and the addition of ATMs and lockers to enhance customer service. With Rs 3,200 crore in deposits, KDCC Bank has contributed Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) during the recent floods. The bank has received the Best Bank Award for its support of farmers.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to revitalising the cooperative sector and announced plans to establish governing bodies for cooperative societies and banks to benefit the farming community further.