Ganja, gun and 6 bullets seized, Two held

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police arrested two individuals and recovered 148 kilograms of ganja from them. The police also seized a country-made gun and six bullets on Thursday night.

According to Patamata Inspector V Pawan Kishore, the two accused, Ramesh Dinesh Kumar (38) and Marimuthu Kumaran (39) from Tamil Nadu, had purchased the ganja from a mediator in the Padery Agency area. They were intercepted by the police at Ramavarappadu Junction. Upon inspecting the vehicle, the police found 74 bags of ganja and a gun. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC, and both accused have been produced before the court.

Two youths arrested for trading MDMA in Guntur

Guntur Kothapet police arrested two youths on Friday for involvement in an illegal drug trade, seizing MDMA drugs worth `1 lakh. According to SP Sathish Kumar, the police conducted surprise inspections at Guntur Bus Stand after receiving a tip-off.

The police spotted two youngsters attempting to flee upon seeing them and successfully arrested them. The accused were Shaik Yusuf Shareef (27) and Battu Donald (29) from Guntur.

Police learned that Yusuf, a software engineer, developed an addiction to MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine) while in Bangalore and later relocated to Guntur after losing his job.

He, along with Donald and two accomplices, began an illegal drug trade, purchasing drugs from a local supplier in Bengaluru. They transported the drugs to Hyderabad using various private travel agencies, supplying MDMA to several individuals.

Tablets and mobile phones were also seized.