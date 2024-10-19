Plastic flex boards pose risk to motorists

VIJAYAWADA: The widespread erection of commercial and political flex boards across public spaces in the State poses significant risks to motorists, particularly when placed along roads and on median dividers.

While municipal and panchayat authorities routinely remove unauthorised business advertisements, they have been hesitant to act against flex boards installed by political leaders and their supporters. To address this, the State government is planning a crackdown on illegal and hazardous flex boards to reduce visual clutter and improve road safety.

These flex boards are not limited to roadsides. Many remain for months around statues of freedom fighters, neglected by authorities across the State. Of particular concern are boards mounted on median dividers, which are supported by sticks that sway dangerously in the wind, posing a threat to bike riders passing by. Additionally, large posters at road turns block drivers’ visibility, increasing the risk of accidents.

Motorists in areas like NH 16, particularly at Enikepadu Centre on Eluru Road in Vijayawada, have expressed their concerns. Venkata Subrahmanyam, a local motorist, said, “The flex boards sway in the wind, diverting our attention and causing frequent accidents.”

Despite a 2010 warning from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to avoid placing advertising boards along roadsides, and AP’s 2022 ban on plastic flex banners under Notification GO Ms No 65, enforcement remains weak. Illegal boards are still prevalent across the State.

Other States have faced similar challenges. Kerala, for example, lifted its flex board ban but now requires strict permissions for their installation. Puducherry and Nagaland have also struggled with enforcing similar bans.

In response to the growing hazards, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana recently announced plans to ban flex boards and posters on road dividers in major urban areas. During a visit to flood-affected regions in Nellore, he shared that a new law is being prepared to regulate the use of flex boards.

“We are planning to ban the installation of flex boards and posters on median dividers along main roads,” Narayana stated, suggesting that campaigns could be held through social media instead of physical posters. This law aims to improve road safety and prevent environmental damage.