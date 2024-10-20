Arrangements in full swing for drone show at Punnami Ghat

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is positioning the State as a hub for drone technology by hosting the prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit-2024 on October 22-23. A grand cultural evening, highlighted by a drone show, will take place on October 22 at 6.30 pm along the Krishna River.
Arrangements for this major event are in full swing, with preparations being made at CK Convention Hall in Mangalagiri for the two-day summit, and Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada for the evening drone show.
Managing Director of the Drone Corporation, Dinesh Kumar, along with district officials, is overseeing the preparations.
He reviewed security and logistical arrangements for the event with NTR district in-charge Collector Nidhi Meena, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu, and other senior officials. Special attention is being given to security measures, as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and several other ministers and VIPs are expected to attend. Kumar urged officials to implement strong security protocols and ensure crowd management to avoid any disruptions.
Speaking to TNIE, Dinesh Kumar said that the drone show will feature more than 5,000 drones, making it the largest of its kind in India. The evening will also include a laser beam show, fireworks, and live music performances. Additionally, arrangements are being made for public seating, sanitation, and essential amenities such as drinking water and toilets. Boats and rescue swimmers will be stationed as a precaution, and medical camps will be set up by the health department, he added.
Nidhi Meena said strong arrangements are being made for VVIP, VIP, and public galleries to ensure proper seating, uninterrupted electricity, and access to drinking water, sanitation, and toilet facilities. Boats and rescue swimmers will be deployed as a precautionary measure, and special medical camps will be set up by the health department.
The CP stated that elaborate security measures are in place to ensure the event proceeds without any disruptions. A well-planned traffic management system is being implemented to facilitate easy access to the venue, with particular attention to parking vehicles. Fire extinguishers will also be on standby.
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra informed that the corporation has been taking the responsibilities of sanitation at the venue. He said that the public health department, to maintain sanitation, the engineering team has been directed to secure railings at key points, while the horticulture department will enhance greenery by planting saplings in appropriate areas.