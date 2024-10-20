Arrangements in full swing for drone show at Punnami Ghat

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is positioning the State as a hub for drone technology by hosting the prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit-2024 on October 22-23. A grand cultural evening, highlighted by a drone show, will take place on October 22 at 6.30 pm along the Krishna River.

Arrangements for this major event are in full swing, with preparations being made at CK Convention Hall in Mangalagiri for the two-day summit, and Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada for the evening drone show.

Managing Director of the Drone Corporation, Dinesh Kumar, along with district officials, is overseeing the preparations.

He reviewed security and logistical arrangements for the event with NTR district in-charge Collector Nidhi Meena, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu, and other senior officials. Special attention is being given to security measures, as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and several other ministers and VIPs are expected to attend. Kumar urged officials to implement strong security protocols and ensure crowd management to avoid any disruptions.