Andhra Pradesh govt initiates steps to support toy artisans

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced significant support for the artisans of Etikoppaka and Kondapalli, who are renowned for their traditional wooden toys that represent the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. To address the shortage of raw materials, the Deputy Chief Minister directed officials concerned to increase the cultivation of Ankudu and Tella Poniki trees, essential for producing these handicrafts.

Artisans from both these regions had raised concerns about the dwindling availability of these specific woods during Pawan Kalyan’s visits as an opposition leader.

In response, he promptly instructed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Departments to develop a plan for large-scale cultivation of these trees.

PR&RD Commissioner Krishna Teja has issued orders to implement the tree plantation initiative under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. This initiative will focus on cultivating Ankudu and Tella Poniki in forest areas, government lands, and public spaces near Etikoppaka and Kondapalli to ensure a sustainable supply for future generations.

In addition to addressing the raw material shortage, the employment scheme will create job opportunities through large-scale planting and maintenance efforts. The government aims to secure sufficient resources for at least two to three generations.

The Dy CM has reiterated his commitment to promoting the State’s handicrafts by selecting these artworks as gifts for guests and dignitaries.