Digital screens installed in Vijayawada to stream drone show

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is making extensive arrangements for the Amaravati Drone Summit-2024. The officials have installed massive digital screens at five prominent locations in Vijayawada city.

AP Drone Corporation MD K Dinesh Kumar informed the media that live streaming of the drone show will be telecast on digital screens at Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu Ring, Varadhi, PNBS, and Prakasam Barrage. He encouraged people to enjoy the show either through these public screens or by attending the live event at Punnami Ghat. Principal Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, State Investment and Infrastructure Department Secretary S Suresh Kumar, and AP Drone Corporation MD K Dinesh Kumar are closely monitoring the works.

As many as ten deputy Collectors have been assigned responsibilities of the arrangements, with around 300 officers and staff working on ground to coordinate the event.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanchandra HM instructed officials to maintain cleanliness at Punnami Ghat ahead of the drone show.

During a meeting at Babburi Grounds on Sunday, the Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for the drone show. He directed officials to clear waste accumulated near the railings, along the Krishna River, and ensure the grounds remain free from traffic. Steps were mandated to install drinking water stations and mobile toilets in key locations.