Minister Kollu Ravindra lauds Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation sanitation staff’s work during floods

VIJAYAWADA: Mines, Geology and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra lauded the contribution of Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation sanitation workers during the recent rains and floods across Krishna district. Beyond their routine duties, these workers provided crucial support to flood victims in Vijayawada.

During an event at Pampula Cheruvu centre in Machilipatnam on Sunday, the minister distributed uniforms worth Rs 5 lakh to 250 sanitation workers who had volunteered for flood relief operations in Vijayawada. Recognising their efforts, the minister also promised to provide quality footwear soon as an additional token of appreciation. He assured that medical camps have already been conducted for the health and well-being of sanitation workers, with more such initiatives in the pipeline. He also recalled the deployment of boats and essential supplies from Machilipatnam to Vijayawada, where workers provided food, medicine, and support to the flood-hit.

Later, the minister, along with municipal leaders and sanitation workers, led a ‘Shramadanam’ initiative, jungle clearing the embankment of a pond near Pampula Cheruvu. On the occasion, Ravindra explained the importance of the ‘Na Bangaru Bandar-Swachha Bandar’ initiative, calling upon all citizens to join similar beautification efforts every week.

“Today, we launched the Shramadanam programme to inspire citizens to contribute to the city’s cleanliness and beautification,” said the minister and added that Machilipatnam, being the second oldest municipality, must uphold its legacy by making ‘Clean Port’ through collective efforts.