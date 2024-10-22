Students of Vidyalaya School donate Rs 1.75 lakh to CMRF for flood relief in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Vidyalaya English Medium High School in Gudivada has donated Rs 1,75,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help flood victims in Vijayawada. The school’s management handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently.

The recent heavy rains and floods in Vijayawada caused widespread devastation, leading to the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods.

Vidyalaya’s students and management expressed solidarity with the affected communities. Director BV Vijaya Bhaskar announced in a press release that out of the total donation, Rs 1,25,000 was contributed by the students, while the management added Rs 50,000.

Additionally, the school’s buses were used in flood relief operations under the supervision of District Collector Balaji at Budameru, Puttagunta, and Nandivada Mandal.

The school has a history of contributing to relief efforts during natural disasters, the director added.