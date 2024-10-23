Rs 235.7 crore disbursed to 1.44 lakh flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly Rs 235.72 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 1,44,672 flood victims, announced District In-Charge Collector Nidhi Meena. She assured that the government is committed to providing financial assistance to every family affected by the recent flood. Compensation measures are also underway for 2,478 applicants pending, and victims need not worry.

Meena along with District Revenue Officer (DRO), V Srinivasa Rao addressed the mediapersons on Tuesday about focusing on compensation payments to those the Budameru flood.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that Rs 235.72 crore has been directly credited to the accounts of flood-affected beneficiaries, covering damages related to housing, small businesses, vehicles, and other losses. The compensation process has been linked to Aadhaar-seeded accounts for transparency. Flood census lists have been published across 179 village and ward secretariats, and additional requests are being processed through the Public Grievance Redrassal System (PGRS) flood module. Steps are also being taken to link 476 pending accounts and expedite the resolution of 2,478 petitions by October 24.

She said the CM has issued clear instructions to ensure that compensation is provided to every victim, leaving no family without financial support. Meena said the government’s efforts remain focused on transparency, ensuring all victims receive the aid they deserve.