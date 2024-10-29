Blood donation camp marks Police Commemoration Week in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekar Babu inaugurated a free health camp and blood donation camp at the City Armed Reserve Ground as part of the Police Commemoration Week on Monday.

The free health camp for police families was organised by Anu Group of Hospitals, and the blood donation camp, set up by New City Blood Bank, were held under the NTR District Police Commissionerate. He attended the event as the chief guest and officially launched the programmes. Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that several events would be held from October 21 to 31 to honour police martyrs. Meanwhile, AR, civil, and traffic police personnel participated in the camp.