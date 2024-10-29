Vijayawada railway launches Vigilance Awareness Week

Following the pledge, the division organised a Walkathon from the DRM office to Vijayawada Railway Station. Students from Jack n Jill School, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, and railway employees participated in the walkathon.

In his address, the DRM emphasised that the Week serves as an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to these core values. He encouraged railway employees to maintain the highest ethical standards.

Three SCR employees bag safety awards

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain presented the General Manager’s ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards to three employees of the Vijayawada Division on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

The awards were presented to Uppaluru Engineering Department Points Man Ch Babu Rao, Bitragunta Operating Department Goods Train Manager Heeralal Meena and Technician N Prasanth Kumar.