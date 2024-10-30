‘India will be a global economic power by 2047’ says Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: India is on a clear path to becoming a global economic powerhouse by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) at the Rozgar Mela (Phase-II), held by the Postal Circle at the Vijayawada Railway Auditorium.

He said advancements in education, healthcare, industry, and defense are strengthening India’s global standing and economic future. At the event, Sivanath and MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao distributed appointment letters to 185 newly recruited employees, with 151 from the Postal Department, 10 from Railways, 15 from the School of Planning and Architecture, six from FCI, and three from IOB.

Highlighting initiatives like MSME development, the Rozgar Mela, and Silk Development programs, Sivanath praised government efforts towards self-reliance, citing Tata’s recent aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara as an indicator of India’s industrial progress.

“The Mela is creating unprecedented opportunities,” he added, noting 51,000 appointment letters were distributed nationwide, with recruits set to receive technical training through 1,400 courses under the Karma Yogi scheme.