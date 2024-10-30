SCR on its toes to manage festive rush at Vijayawada railway station

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) officials announced their preparations to handle the surge in passenger demand during the festival season at a media tour on crowd management held at Vijayawada Station on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Security, Commercial, and Operating Departments showcased the extensive arrangements made to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers amid the festive rush.

With the anticipated increase in rail travel for Diwali and Chath Puja, the Vijayawada Division is set to effectively manage the heightened passenger traffic. To accommodate the extra influx, SCR will operate 850 special trains on popular routes and attach additional coaches to existing trains, ensuring that waitlisted travelers can reach their destinations comfortably.