Vijayawada

SCR on its toes to manage festive rush at Vijayawada railway station

Station Director Md. Ali Khan and M. Sailaja provided insights into the comprehensive measures implemented for passenger convenience.
SCR officials announced their preparations to handle the surge in passenger demand during the festival season at a media tour on crowd management.
VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) officials announced their preparations to handle the surge in passenger demand during the festival season at a media tour on crowd management held at Vijayawada Station on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Security, Commercial, and Operating Departments showcased the extensive arrangements made to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers amid the festive rush.

With the anticipated increase in rail travel for Diwali and Chath Puja, the Vijayawada Division is set to effectively manage the heightened passenger traffic. To accommodate the extra influx, SCR will operate 850 special trains on popular routes and attach additional coaches to existing trains, ensuring that waitlisted travelers can reach their destinations comfortably.

Station Director Md. Ali Khan and M. Sailaja provided insights into the comprehensive measures implemented for passenger convenience. The Railway Protection Force has also stepped up efforts to maintain safety and security during this peak period.

Key arrangements

  • 40 special train services

  • Additional ticketing counters

  • Help desks for passengers

  • Increased security presence

  • Monitoring reserved coaches

  • Focus on cleanliness

  • 24/7 drinking water supply

  • Command control room

  • Night patrols and inspections

  • Catering services management

SCR
Vijayawada railway station
festive rush

