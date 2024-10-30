SCR on its toes to manage festive rush at Vijayawada railway station

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) officials announced their preparations to handle the surge in passenger demand during the festival season at a media tour on crowd management held at Vijayawada Station on Tuesday.
Representatives from the Security, Commercial, and Operating Departments showcased the extensive arrangements made to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers amid the festive rush.
With the anticipated increase in rail travel for Diwali and Chath Puja, the Vijayawada Division is set to effectively manage the heightened passenger traffic. To accommodate the extra influx, SCR will operate 850 special trains on popular routes and attach additional coaches to existing trains, ensuring that waitlisted travelers can reach their destinations comfortably.
Station Director Md. Ali Khan and M. Sailaja provided insights into the comprehensive measures implemented for passenger convenience. The Railway Protection Force has also stepped up efforts to maintain safety and security during this peak period.
Key arrangements
40 special train services
Additional ticketing counters
Help desks for passengers
Increased security presence
Monitoring reserved coaches
Focus on cleanliness
24/7 drinking water supply
Command control room
Night patrols and inspections
Catering services management