Two Vijayawada NEC pupils chosen for NCC camp in Rajasthan

VIJAYAWADA: Two National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Narasaraopeta Engineering College are set to represent India at the International Camel Safari Training Camp scheduled to be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan from November 14-23.

College chairman Mittapalli Venkata Koteswara Rao announced that M Hemanth (Third year ECE) and N Sahitya Reddy (Second year CSE) were chosen following the allotment from Commanding Officer of 23rd Andhra NCC Battalion Colonel Sunil Gautam.

NEC vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthy explained that the camp will host cadets not just from India, but also from countries like Kazakhstan and Nepal, offering a rare opportunity for international cultural exchange.

Terming the camp a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, college secretary Mittapalli Ramesh Babu emphasised that it will offer a chance to the cadets to understand desert life and local traditions. Both the students thanked Colonel Gautam and his team from the 23rd Andhra Battalion for their support in facilitating such opportunities.

Principal Dr D Suneel, NEC NCC officer Medikonda Rajesh Babu, JCO Rekharam Singh, Heads of Departments Dr Thirumala Rao and Dr Venkata Rao, and other teaching staff congratulated the cadets for the opportunity.