Andhra Pradesh rain havoc: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav asks health officials to check spread of diseases

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav called on medical and health officials to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to persist across many parts of the State. Currently in the United States, the Minister reviewed the situation with Special Chief Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu and other officials. He emphasised the need for field-level officials to monitor the situation closely and ensure timely guidance and assistance to the public.

Yadav also instructed health officials to coordinate with other departments to prevent waterlogging in villages and urban areas as it could pose health risks.

The Minister is in Orlando to deliver the keynote address at the biennial meeting of alumni from Guntur Government General Hospital, Rangaraya and Siddhartha Government Medical Colleges. Scheduled to speak on September 1, he will highlight new investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s medical and health sector to a large audience of former students and professionals.